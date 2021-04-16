11 things that have changed in Norwich since the last lockdown
For those who spent weeks away from Norwich city centre during lockdown, you might spot some changes on your return.
From openings to closures and revamps to redesigns, there's been plenty going on while the world was in lockdown. Here are just a handful of the changes:
- Changes to Tombland
Work in the Tombland area of the city started last August and is due to finish this month.
The multi-million pound changes, designed to improve the look of Tombland and improve access for pedestrians and cyclists, are now apparent, and on April 12 the area was the perfect space for al fresco dining.
- Chantry Place's giant rainbow
If you visit Chantry Place anytime soon, you'll spot a large illuminated rainbow outside the shopping centre.
Standing at 2.4 metres high and 5.8 metres wide, it has been set up with a fundraising goal in mind - shoppers who take photos there can use a QR code to make a donation to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's Jenny Lind Children's Hospital.
- A new addition to Prince of Wales Road
A new café serving pastries, paninis and other snacks opened in Norwich's clubland area in March.
It was launched by couple Mark Woodcock and Beatriz Lopez-Ruiz, along with her brother José and sister-in-law Maria-Teresa Baiget-Marco, who said they had quickly started attracting regulars, passers-by and parents from nearby Charles Darwin Primary.
- New face at Norwich market
Nigerian-born Mufu and Tola Durowoju moved to Norwich from London three years ago and launched online business Duro Food last May, selling African groceries and snacks.
From fresh yams to plantain chips, they now have their own stall on Norwich Market, joining a vibrant range of traders.
- No food court - and a vaccination centre in its place
In January, the food court at Norwich's Castle Quarter was turned into Norfolk's first mass vaccination centre.
It has administered thousands of coronavirus vaccinations so far and is due to remain in place until it is no longer needed.
- A taste of Denmark in Norwich
Danish baker Maggie Christensen has now opened cafe Fraa Kost in St Augustine's Gate, in the former home of a Chinese restaurant, after becoming well-known in the city for her baked goods, which she used to deliver by cargo bike.
She is only a few days in but posted on social media to say it had been a busy start.
- Pasta and cocktails on their way
It's not yet open, but Brick Pizza co-founder George Colley, with friend and colleague Nathaniel Crothers, is set to open Yard pasta and cocktail bar this summer in Pottergate.
It was formerly the home of Rabbit coffee shop, and is planning to open in June.
- You might have faster mobile internet
In April, it was announced that Norwich has joined the list of 160 towns and cities with access to 5G with EE.
It is the first place to have access to 5G in Norfolk with the network. Currently, Norwich has 5G coverage via the O2 network - however it mainly applies outdoors, with indoor signal recorded as limited.
- The bad news
There's been a reassuring amount of positive news coming out of Norwich in the form of reopenings and new businesses.
But, of course, some closures were inevitable in the current climate. Topshop, on Haymarket, is closed, Debehams, on Orford Plaice, is only reopening for its closing down sale and Game's Norwich store, outside Castle Quarter, was closed in February.
- More al fresco dining
You've already seen a taste of it on Tombland, but more restaurants and pubs are upping their outdoor seating to keep serving customers.
Restaurants outside Chantry Place have doubled their outdoor capacity in the last few weeks, restaurants including the Last, on St George's Street, are maximising their outdoor space and Arboretum, on St Benedict's Street, has just been given the go-ahead to hold events on the pavement outside its space.
It also extends to outdoor events - both Junkyard Market and Mysabar in Norwich are due to return this week.
- Cranes over the city's skyline
While in many ways the world has slowed over the last few months, work on developments in Norwich has continued.
Ongoing projects include new student accommodation on Duke Street for the Norwich University of the Arts (NUA), the Gateway to Medieval England project at Norwich Castle and 200 homes at land on the former Jarrold Printworks site.
Construction work has slowed because of various restrictions due to the pandemic, but is ticking along as the face of the city changes.