'What an achievement' - Norwich duo finish 7 in 7 marathon challenge

Jon Norman (left) and Lewis Blois finishing their 7in7 challenge. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Two Norfolk chaplains were treated to a heroes’ welcome as they completed an amazing seven marathons in seven days.

Lewis Blois (left) and Jon Norman finishing their 7in7 challenge. PIC: Peter Walsh. Lewis Blois (left) and Jon Norman finishing their 7in7 challenge. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Thousands of people had been pounding the streets of the capital earlier in the day as they took part in the London Marathon.

But Soul Church senior pastor Jon Norman and Norwich City FC chaplain Lewis Blois have been running a marathon a day in the past week to raise thousands of pounds towards a new Soul church building after its previous home at Heartsease Lane burnt down 13 years ago.

The pair completed their epic Seven in Seven challenge at about 4.30pm on Sunday, April 28.

They were welcomed home at the Soul Church on Mason Road by hundreds of well wishers, including Norwich City player Christoph Zimmermann who took time our from celebrating City's promotion on Saturday night to greet the pair.

Jon Norman (left) and Lewis Blois after finishing their 7in7 challenge. PIC: Peter Walsh. Jon Norman (left) and Lewis Blois after finishing their 7in7 challenge. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Zimmermann said he had done the calculations and worked out that if he ran 10k in one game then it would take him 28 games to do what they had in just seven days.

He said: “Imagine playing 28 games in a week? It's unreal. It's not possible to do that.

He said: “What an achievement. What you've done is simply outstanding.

“It's on top of a great week we've had here in Norwich. The least you deserve is a big, big round of applause.”

Speaking shortly after he crossed the finishing line, Mr Norman said that God had “given us strength”.

He thanked his family and “everyone who made this possible” and described it as a “super moment” and said they were going to have “the best night in church we've ever had”.

Later, he added the Seven in Seven had been “the hardest thing I've done in my life”.

He also paid tribute to his running partner and “great friend” Lewis Blois who had helped him through it.

Mr Blois said the challenge was different to anything he had ever done and he “didn't know how I was going to finish it” by the end of the fourth day.

He said it had been “really tough” but was said it was fantastic to see “so many people at the finish”.

He added: “It was amazing, absolutely amazing”.

The duo, who have run almost 200 miles in the past week, hope the challenge will raise somewhere in the region of £70,000.

