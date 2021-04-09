News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Why Westlegate Tower is still wrapped in scaffolding

David Hannant

Published: 10:16 AM April 9, 2021   
Scaffolding is still up on Westlegate Tower - more than two years after a piece of cladding blew off the build

Works to permanently repair wind damage to a prominent city centre building will be carried out "over the forthcoming months" - more than two years after it was caused.

In 2019, Westlegate Tower suffered at the hands of stormy weather, with cladding on the side of the building crumbling under heavy gusts of wind and falling.

The incident, in March two years ago, saw the pedestrianised Westlegate closed for seven days while the temporary scaffolding was put up to secure the building.

However, two years on and the eyesore structures still cling to the side of the tower, which houses one of the city centre's most expensive homes - a £1.2m penthouse.

But Watsons Property, which manages the building, has now said works to permanently repair the damage of the 60mph winds will be carried out in months to come.

Speaking on behalf of the company's client, a Watsons spokesman said: "The scaffolding is currently being used as a protective measure as there was wind damage to the tower in 2019, which resulted in us establishing that there was an issue with the installation of the panels.

"We have been in dialogue with the contractor, which has now agreed to remediate the panelling at no cost to the leaseholders.

"They have agreed to complete this work over the forthcoming months.

"Leaseholders are full up to date with the status of this matter and will be keeping them informed throughout."

The closure saw safety barriers put up around the tower block, preventing people from walking between Westegate and All Saints Green.

The closure lasted from Thursday, March 14 until the following Thursday, March 21 and forced three local businesses to shut their doors.

Sitting within the cordon, Warings Lifestore, Paula Gundry and Evans Cycles were all required to close out on a week's business, while other businesses on the street reported a 50pc drop-off in footfall.

However, during the closure, there were some reports of pedestrians ignoring the restrictions and clambering over the barriers to get through, described by onlookers as "ridiculous".

And in January last year, Norwich South MP Clive Lewis urged managers of the high rise to "pull their fingers out", fix the building and remove the scaffolding - which he labelled "an eyesore".

