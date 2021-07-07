Traffic concerns over adapted plans to convert derelict barns into homes

Published: 2:28 PM July 7, 2021

Plans to build eight new homes near a busy roundabout on the edge of Norwich have been adapted to rebuild derelict farm barns in a "courtyard feel" style.

Homebuilding Company England Ltd is the applicants for the plans at West Farm on Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew.

Full planning permission was granted for the scheme in 2018 by Broadland District Council but a revised application has been lodged, which includes an updated bat activity survey.

But county and district councillor Ian Mackie, who represents Thorpe St Andrew, said he has concerns about additional traffic onto an already busy road.

Mr Mackie said: "With the developments planned in the vicinity there is a risk that the highway network could become overly stretched.

"However, we will study the plans carefully and see what could be achieved as it is a large area and could deliver useful new homes for local people."

County councillor Ian Mackie - Credit: Submitted

The current access point into the site is via a private drive off Yarmouth Road, which will be retained to serve the new homes.

A transport statement on the Broadland District Council online planning portal says: "Since 2016 there have been no injury accidents recorded in the vicinity of the existing access.

"The excellent accident statistics recorded demonstrates there are no significant highway safety issues in the area."

Antony Blowers, director of Homebuilding Company said the plans, alongside others such as the Griffin Lane proposals, will help improve the look of the area which he believes "looks a bit run down".

Mr Blowers added: "The already existing barns are so dangerous and dilapidated so we are going to rebuild in the style of barns with a courtyard feel in a sympathetic design."

Under the plans, all homes will have garages and off-street parking available to them within their house boundary.

Developers hope to start work in September, and Mr Blowers estimates it will take one year to complete.

DWA Ecology was instructed to undertake a bat activity survey of two barns at West Form, with a further roosting habitat needing to be incorporated into the development proposals after the demolition of the existing barns.