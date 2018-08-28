Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Meet Wendy, Norfolk’s latest assistance dog recruit

PUBLISHED: 12:14 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 09 January 2019

Wendy will be trained to help the disabled. Picture: Barking Mad

Wendy will be trained to help the disabled. Picture: Barking Mad

Archant

A Norfolk dog sitting business has announced it will be sponsoring a second puppy to become an assistance dog.

Wendy will be trained to help the disabled. Picture: Barking MadWendy will be trained to help the disabled. Picture: Barking Mad

Wendy, a labrador cross retriever, is being trained to become an assistance dog to help children and adults living with mental and physical disabilities.

Money raised through coffee mornings and ‘pupcake’ sales will continue to support Wendy through the first year with her puppy socialiser.

Helen Tyler, from Barking Mad South Norfolk said: “We are delighted that Barking Mad’s fundraising efforts have been rewarded with the opportunity to support and train another puppy.

“We are honoured to be able to help contribute to the amazing work which this inspirational charity undertakes.”

The sponsorship follows the funding to allow Prince the labrador to become an assistance dog in June of last year.

Barking Mad have worked with Dogs for Good, formerly known as Dogs for the Disabled, since October 2017.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

New Norwich Indian restaurant closes - but says it will reopen

The Green Chilli restaurant on Magdalen Street, which has closed temporarily. Photo: Louisa Baldwin

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle

Norwich woman to be sentenced after assaults on emergency workers

Bobbi Squires, 28, leaving Norwich Crown Court after admitting to five charges of assaulting emergency workers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tips on how not to get burgled by someone whose house was just burgled

Burglar breaking in residential house. Photo: GettyImages/iStockphoto

Thousands raised for family of man killed in A140 crash

Jonathon Childs, landlord at The Boundary Pub, is organising a fundraiser for the family of Anthony Glover. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists