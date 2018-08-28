Week-long series of events in Broadland to mark WW1 centenary
PUBLISHED: 16:24 20 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:24 20 October 2018
Archant
An exhibition will be part of a week-long series of events in Broadland to mark the centenary of the First World War.
Broadland Remembers takes place at Whitwell and Reehpham railway station from Friday, 9 November to November 16.
It will feature a variety of activities aimed at highlighting the efforts made by people living within the district during the war.
At 7pm on Sunday 11, as part of the national tribute ‘battle’s over’, a beacon of light will be lit in tribute at Whitwell.
Broadland Remembers will also support Lord Dannatt’s ‘there but not there’ campaign and will see a Tommy silhouette statue hosted at the venue as well as others at different locations across Broadland.
There will also be an exhibition of local artefacts for people to view.
Broadland District Council has organised the week-long event.
For more information contact 01603 430496.