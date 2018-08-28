Week-long series of events in Broadland to mark WW1 centenary

An exhibition will be part of a week-long series of events in Broadland to mark the centenary of the First World War. Photo: Broadland District Council Archant

An exhibition will be part of a week-long series of events in Broadland to mark the centenary of the First World War.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Broadland Remembers takes place at Whitwell and Reehpham railway station from Friday, 9 November to November 16.

It will feature a variety of activities aimed at highlighting the efforts made by people living within the district during the war.

At 7pm on Sunday 11, as part of the national tribute ‘battle’s over’, a beacon of light will be lit in tribute at Whitwell.

Broadland Remembers will also support Lord Dannatt’s ‘there but not there’ campaign and will see a Tommy silhouette statue hosted at the venue as well as others at different locations across Broadland.

There will also be an exhibition of local artefacts for people to view.

Broadland District Council has organised the week-long event.

For more information contact 01603 430496.