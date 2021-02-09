Watch: Woman skis down Norwich's steepest hill in the snow

Video

Published: 11:35 AM February 9, 2021

Footage of a skier on Gas Hill in Norwich in February's snow. - Credit: Submitted

A woman has been spotted putting an unusual method of transport to use after snow hit Norwich.

Footage captured on Gas Hill - Norwich's steepest incline - shows the woman making her journey using skis.

Captured on Monday, February 8, she skis down the hill before falling over at the end.

Tuesday marks the second day of heavy snow in Norfolk and Suffolk, with schools shut, roads blocked and public transport disrupted.

With the country currently in the third national coronavirus lockdown, there is already a stay-at-home order in place, with exceptions for work, exercise and other essential journeys.

But police urged people to think twice about their journeys, particularly on the roads, yesterday, after cars became stranded.

People were still able to make the most of the weather close to home, building snowmen in their gardens or sledging near their homes.



