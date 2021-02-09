News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Weather

Video

Watch: Woman skis down Norwich's steepest hill in the snow

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 11:35 AM February 9, 2021   
Footage of a skier on Gas Hill in Norwich in February's snow.

Footage of a skier on Gas Hill in Norwich in February's snow. - Credit: Submitted

A woman has been spotted putting an unusual method of transport to use after snow hit Norwich.

Footage captured on Gas Hill - Norwich's steepest incline - shows the woman making her journey using skis.

Captured on Monday, February 8, she skis down the hill before falling over at the end.

Tuesday marks the second day of heavy snow in Norfolk and Suffolk, with schools shut, roads blocked and public transport disrupted.

A skier on Gas Hill in Norwich on a snowy February.

A skier on Gas Hill in Norwich on Monday, February 8, 2021. - Credit: Submitted

With the country currently in the third national coronavirus lockdown, there is already a stay-at-home order in place, with exceptions for work, exercise and other essential journeys.

But police urged people to think twice about their journeys, particularly on the roads, yesterday, after cars became stranded.

People were still able to make the most of the weather close to home, building snowmen in their gardens or sledging near their homes.


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

cathedral close

Rare chance to live in one of prettiest streets in Norwich's 'village'

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Estrella Catalan

People

‘Hugely loved’ NNUH nurse dies of Covid-19

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Red Lion in Bishopgate, available to rent. Pic: Archant

Food and Drink

Well-known landlords to reopen closed riverside pub

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Somebody getting a haircut

Coronavirus

Barber shop shut down for lockdown opening and others investigated

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus