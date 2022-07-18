Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Here is the exact time temperatures will peak in Norwich today

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:35 AM July 18, 2022
Enjoying the heat during the July Heatwave in Chapelfield gardens.

Norwich is expected to reach a high of 36C on Monday - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norwich will experience eye-watering temperatures today as scorching conditions hit the UK -  but at what time will the heatwave peak in the city today?

An amber weather warning is in place for Norwich until the end of tomorrow, while parts of Norfolk are under the first ever red weather warning for extreme heat.

Temperatures in the city are set to reach a peak of 36C at 4pm, with it predicted to be 35C on either side of that time at 3pm and 5pm.

The hot weather is set to continue tomorrow with similarly sweltering highs of 35C in the city.

Last week the UK Health and Security Agency declared a national emergency ahead of the heatwave and the Met Office issued the first ever red weather warning for extreme heat.

This warning is only put in place when a heatwave is so severe and prolonged that it could impact the UK's health and social care system.


