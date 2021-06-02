News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norfolk to be hotter than Turkey as warm weather continues

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:56 AM June 2, 2021   
The busy Brancaster beach which causes traffic problems in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The busy Brancaster beach. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Norfolk could be one of the hottest places in the country tomorrow with temperatures reaching up to 24C, a weather forecaster has predicted. 

Summer is finally on the horizon and many are hoping the sunshine is here to stay.  

Despite the possibility of a few isolated showers and cloud later this week, Adam Dury, a forecaster at Weatherquest based at the University of East Anglia, said temperatures should hover around 20 to 23C into the weekend and early next week.  

He said: “It’s going to be pretty warm today with temperatures, going up to 24 to 25C in the far west of the region.  

“It will be a humid night in some places tonight, temperatures might not drop below 15 to 16C. But in most places, it will be 12-13C overnight.  

“Tomorrow, because the wind switches to the West, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex could be the hottest places in the country, 23 to 24C as a high.  

“It will be pretty similar to Wednesday but the warmer weather with travel further east tomorrow. More likely nearer the coast.  

“There may be isolated showers, maybe a village or two might have a bit of rain but nothing widespread. 

“It looks to be quite cloudy on Friday and rain first thing in the morning, gradually clearing east-wards throughout the afternoon.  

“The Yarmouth area could stay quite cloudy and wet for the day. Temperatures could reach 19 to 20C on Friday, a little bit of a cooler day.  

“Turning dry for Saturday temperatures will be back up to 21 to 22C and more in the way of sunshine. Saturday will be a similar day to Thursday.  

He continued: “On Sunday there might be isolated showers in the afternoon. Temperatures may be 19 to 20C as a high. 

"Generally, we will see high temperatures into the weekend and early next week it will hover around 20 to 23C - just a couple of degree below average for the time of year.”

""For our region, the hottest day will probably be tomorrow."

Norfolk

