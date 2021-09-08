Make the most of it! Scorching weather to cool off by the end of the week

Published: 6:15 AM September 8, 2021

The city has been making the most a surprise heatwave this week - but that is set to change towards the end of the week.

After highs of around 28C on Tuesday, Wednesday should feel slightly cooler with highs of 26C expected.

Adam Dury, a meteorologist at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: "Averages at this time of year are traditionally around 20C so it is well above average.

Children enjoy the water fountains in Waterloo Park Lorena-Grace Boby Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"A heatwave needs to be above 27C three days consecutively which will be the case in the west of the county.

"Norwich will be a little bit cooler on Wednesday so it is not technically classified as a heatwave."

Cloudier conditions are forecast for Thursday with a chance of the odd shower, although most of the region is expected to remain dry with highs of 23 to 24C.

Children enjoy the water fountains in Waterloo Park Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Friday and Saturday will be similar with sunny intervals but a chance of a few showers.

Temperatures in Norwich will reach highs of 22 to 24C on both days.

Forecasters then expect Sunday to be cloudy with the temperature dropping into the late teens.

And further afield families enjoyed days out on the county's wonderful beaches.

Children enjoy the water fountains in Waterloo Park Haydn and Penny Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Parents packed on the sun cream as they took their toddlers to the beach, with some parts of the coast seeing highs of 29 degrees.

Across Norfolk the weather may even turn thunderous.

Mr Dury added: "There is a risk of thunderstorms on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but it will still be warm on Thursday with sunny spells and the risk of a few showers."

Children enjoy the water fountains in Waterloo Park Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Across the county Thursday is set to see highs of 25C, with temperatures cooler on Friday and Saturday with sunny spells and the chance of a few showers.

September has already beaten this August’s highest temperature of 27.2C in the UK, which last happened in 2016, according to the Met Office.

“We often get a warmer spell particularly early on in September,” Mr Dewhurst said, adding: “August was particularly cool and cloudy, so this spell is the warmest spell of weather since July for the UK.”

The current warm weather follows the official end of summer, from a meteorological point of view, which is considered to be August 31.