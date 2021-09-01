You call that summer? August was the 'dullest' in more than a decade

Published: 6:15 PM September 1, 2021

Ice creams on the beach, swimming costumes by the pool and days basking in the sun on the coast.

These are the things you would normally associate with August as summer holidays take centre stage.

However, you'll have done well to fit any of these things in this past month, with figures revealing we have just endured the dullest August in more than a decade.

In fact, since the turn of the century August has only been gloomier once - in 2008.

August has been one of the dullest on record in Norwich - Credit: Archant/Simon Finlay

This undesirable accolade is owed to the fact the month saw 35pc less sunshine than the average August and 65pc more cloud cover.

You may also want to watch:

And the misery does not stop there - it also saw August's lowest temperature peak in more than a quarter of a century.

The highest temperature recorded in the region was 26.4C - the lowest August high since 1993. This is 10C lower than 2020's August high of a scorching 36C.

Adam Dury, a forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: "It has just been down to the weather set-up in the area. The second half of August had northeasterly winds which made the atmosphere cool.

"This then created the cloud cover we have seen."

However, while some parts of the city saw flash flooding on occasion, the month overall was actually drier than average - even if scorching temperatures were not reached.

Mr Dury said that 60pc of the expected rainfall fell in the city, with around 30mm of rain falling across the month, with 50mm being the average.

But he said the heavy downpour in isolated spots may have made the month feel wetter than it actually was.

However, those who do love to dwell in the sun can rejoice, as the fine city has not seen the last of it, with shine set to have a swansong before autumn and winter rear their murky heads.

He said: "Over the weekend and into next week there will be a change and we should get quite a bit of sun across the city."