Norwich could be as hot as Greece this week with highs of 27C

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:11 AM September 6, 2021   
The weather is set to get hotter in Norfolk from the start of next week.

Norwich could be as hot as Greece this week with temperatures set to reach 27C.  - Credit: Archant

Norwich could be as hot as Greece this week with temperatures set to reach 27C. 

Forecaster for Weatherquest, Adam Dury, said city-goers can expect lots of sunny spells and warmer temperatures.  

Cloud should clear today [Monday September 6] to make way for sunshine and temperatures of up to 26C.

Longer spells of sunshine are predicted on Tuesday in Norwich, with highs of 27C. 

On Wednesday conditions should be similar with “hardly a cloud in the sky” on both days.  

Temperatures could become cooler on Thursday with the chance of thundery rain in the morning and quite cloudy - with highs of 23C 

Mr Dury added: “On Friday we could see highs of 22C, with sunny spells and the chance of a shower in the afternoon.

“On Saturday probably 21C as a high. Mostly dry with a small chance of a showers in the afternoon 

“It will be similar on Sunday, with highs of 20C with sunny spells and again the chance of an afternoon shower.” 

