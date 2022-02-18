City braces for 75mph winds as Storm Eunice approaches

Storm Eunice is expected to hit Norwich today with gusts of 75mph. - Credit: Archant/Met Office

Norwich is braced for a battering as Storm Eunice approaches with winds up to 75mph.

An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office which could cause a “danger to life”.

The winds will pick up from 12pm but the full force of Storm Eunice isn't expected to be felt in the city until around 2pm.

The threat of the gale force winds has forced flights to be cancelled.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, which flies from Norwich International Airport, will not be operating its flights.

On the airports website it states: “KL1524 Norwich to Amsterdam cancelled and KL1523 Amsterdam to Norwich cancelled on February 18.

“KLM will contact all passengers for rebooking, if you need to contact KLM please visit www.klm.com or phone reservations 02076600293.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience.”

Train users should "only travel if it is essential" as Greater Anglia has reduced its timetable.

In a tweet, a spokesman wrote: "A reduced timetable is being put in place due to Storm Eunice and speed restrictions imposed by Network Rail to protect railway infrastructure."

But the First Norwich travel company has said its city buses will run as usual.

Construction work has also been postponed.

Yesterday safety procedures took place to ensure the crane which is currently towering over Norwich Castle can withstand the strong gusts.