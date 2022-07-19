Aerial images show city park scorched by heatwave

An aerial photograph pictured the scorched earth at Eaton Park in Norwich - Credit: Stuart Beard Photography

An extraordinary aerial image has revealed the impact the heatwave is having on the city's parks.

The photograph captured of Eaton Park shows the extent of the parched earth, dried out by record temperatures.

But don't fear, with heavy showers expected to hit the county tomorrow, experts say the park will soon return to its former glory.

Helen Mitchell is chairwoman of the Friends of Eaton Park volunteer group, which helps to maintain the site throughout the year.

She said that although the photograph looks alarming, the grass, meadows and flower beds will survive the heat.

"It’s entirely normal," she said. "The park has become quite dry and looking rather more bleached.

"I have seen it like this before. After some rainfall it will soon be back and as green as ever."

Many have also noticed that dotted among the scorched, brown earth there are isolated patches of luscious green.

Friends of Eaton Park say they hope to restore the water fountain in the rose garden - Credit: Stuart Beard Photography

Ms Mitchell said they are part of a project to improve the park's football pitches.

She added: "The goal post areas had been badly damaged and needed care and attention.

"New seeds were panted earlier this summer. The grass needed to be established so it has been regularly watered.

"It's good news because those pitches will be in very good condition for the start of the new season, with new goal posts going in too."

An aerial view of Eaton Park during the heatwave - Credit: Stuart Beard Photography

One issue which has been caused by the heatwave is the evaporation of water from the park's lily pond, which is also home to wildlife.

The pond has needed topping up every day.

Ms Mitchell said: "The lily pond has needed a lot of water and it’s a struggle because it’s a large surface area.

"It’s losing water all of the time."

But she added that the group is working closely with the council to think of ways to make the park more sustainable for the future.

Among their plans is the restoration of the water fountain in the rose garden, which has been closed since 2014.

"Finding a way to harvest water would be brilliant," said Ms Mitchell. "We are doing a lot around biodiversity to keep this place alive and thriving for people and wildlife."























