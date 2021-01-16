News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
In photos: Norwich transformed but deserted in lockdown snowfall

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:00 PM January 16, 2021   
Snow fun on Mousehold Heath.

Snow fun on Mousehold Heath. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich has been turned white by the first snowfall of 2021 - even if lockdown means not many people were able to get out to enjoy it.

Largely empty city streets became a winter wonderland and, where there would usually be crowds sleighing on Mousehold Heath, Saturday’s snow had drawn only a few people grabbing some fun while on their daily exercise.

The closed Norwich Cathedral was given a winter makeover.

Snow at Norwich Cathedral.

Snow at Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

In Eaton Park the pond and boating lake were both frozen over. People wrapped up against the elements were few and far between but some did find the time to make a snowman or throw a few snowballs. 

The frozen pond at Eaton Park.

The frozen pond at Eaton Park. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

People enjoying the snow in Eaton Park.

People enjoying the snow in Eaton Park. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Snow at Eaton Park in Norwich on Saturday, January 16.

Snow at Eaton Park in Norwich on Saturday, January 16. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The frozen yacht pond at Eaton Park.

The frozen yacht pond at Eaton Park. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Snow covered Mousehold Heath.

Snow covered Mousehold Heath. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Walking the dog on snow covered Mousehold Heath.

Walking the dog on snow covered Mousehold Heath. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Enjoying the snow on Mousehold Heath.

Enjoying the snow on Mousehold Heath. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Snow on Mousehold Heath.

Snow on Mousehold Heath. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A message in the snow in Norwich.

A message in the snow in Norwich. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson


