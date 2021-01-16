In photos: Norwich transformed but deserted in lockdown snowfall

Published: 3:00 PM January 16, 2021

Norwich has been turned white by the first snowfall of 2021 - even if lockdown means not many people were able to get out to enjoy it.

Largely empty city streets became a winter wonderland and, where there would usually be crowds sleighing on Mousehold Heath, Saturday’s snow had drawn only a few people grabbing some fun while on their daily exercise.

The closed Norwich Cathedral was given a winter makeover.

Snow at Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

In Eaton Park the pond and boating lake were both frozen over. People wrapped up against the elements were few and far between but some did find the time to make a snowman or throw a few snowballs.

The frozen pond at Eaton Park. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

People enjoying the snow in Eaton Park. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Snow at Eaton Park in Norwich on Saturday, January 16. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The frozen yacht pond at Eaton Park. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Snow covered Mousehold Heath. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Walking the dog on snow covered Mousehold Heath. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Enjoying the snow on Mousehold Heath. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Snow on Mousehold Heath. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A message in the snow in Norwich. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson



