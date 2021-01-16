In photos: Norwich transformed but deserted in lockdown snowfall
Published: 3:00 PM January 16, 2021
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
Norwich has been turned white by the first snowfall of 2021 - even if lockdown means not many people were able to get out to enjoy it.
Largely empty city streets became a winter wonderland and, where there would usually be crowds sleighing on Mousehold Heath, Saturday’s snow had drawn only a few people grabbing some fun while on their daily exercise.
The closed Norwich Cathedral was given a winter makeover.
In Eaton Park the pond and boating lake were both frozen over. People wrapped up against the elements were few and far between but some did find the time to make a snowman or throw a few snowballs.
