What will the weather be like in Norwich today?
Published: 9:49 AM September 7, 2021
Today will be one of hottest days of the year in Norwich, as the region's mini-heatwave continues.
The Met Office reports the following:
At 9am the temperature was around 19C. It will rise to 24C at 11am, then to 27C at 1pm.
Throughout the morning, the temperature will feel a few degrees warmer.
It will reach 28C at around 3pm and will stay at that temperature until 5pm.
The temperature will drop throughout the evening, to 23C at 7pm the to 19C at 10pm.
There will be a gentle breeze throughout the day which will pick up slightly in the evening. There is a very low chance of rain.
It will remain warm throughout the night, staying at around 18C.