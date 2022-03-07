Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Council issues warning for drivers as roads across Norfolk to be gritted

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:02 PM March 7, 2022
A gritter lorry on the A149. The Met Office has issued a warning for ice. Picture: Ian Burt

Roads are set to be gritted across Norfolk on Monday night. - Credit: IAN BURT

Roads across Norfolk are set to be gritted despite sunny weather across the county.

In a tweet, Norfolk County Council advised it will grit everywhere with the exception of Norwich car parks.

Norfolk County Council issued a warning for drivers and urged people to be careful if travelling in the cold conditions.

Though the weather is set to measure at 2C in the early hours of Tuesday (March 8) morning, it is expected to feel about -2C, according to the Met Office.

Despite being anticipated for a cloudy start, Tuesday is largely anticipated to be a sunny day.

Advice for motorists driving in wintry conditions can be found here. 

