More rain forecast for Norwich this evening after heavy downpours

Published: 9:30 AM October 5, 2021

The Met Office is forecasting more rain for Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Norwich is set to see more rain this evening following a morning of heavy downpours.

People woke up to a very wet and rainy morning with police warning motorists to "drive to the conditions".

The Met Office is forecasting sunny spells in the city until 2pm with rain set to return from 5pm until 9pm.

Temperatures will reach highs of 14C and wind speeds will hit 15mph.

On Wednesday the unsettled weather is set to continue before warmer conditions return on Thursday.

It comes after the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team confirmed at 7.58am that there had been five weather related incidents since 7am.

5 🌧 related incidents already and only been in since 7am



Drive to the conditions not the speed limit.



Lots of standing water in places. Be careful out there people#drivetoarrive #a14 #a12 #pc1981 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) October 5, 2021

