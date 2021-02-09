News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Gallery

Snowmen builders out in force in Norwich hoping to win Roarr! family pass

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 5:16 PM February 9, 2021   
Roarr snowman

Freddie, Tobias and Daddy Simpson with their snowman in Norwich. - Credit: Georgina Simpson

Building a snowman is a must whenever a good helping of the white stuff settles on the ground – and this week families across Norwich had even more of an incentive to get creative.

As part of a competition run by this newspaper and Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, people were asked to reply to a social media post with a photo of their lockdown snowman.

Roar snowmen

Adam with his snowman in Norwich. - Credit: Viktorija Norwell

A winner will be selected at random, and will be rewarded with a family-of-four pass to the Lenwade-based theme park.

The winner will be able to enjoy a free day out with their family once lockdown lifts and the park reopens.

Roarr snowmen

Archie and Arlo in Norwich. - Credit: Katie-Jo McClaydon

Continuous snow throughout Monday gave people plenty of material to work with, with several inches of snow settling on the ground across the county and beyond.

You may also want to watch:

And hundreds of our readers got involved, showing us their snowmen of all different shapes and sizes, each one as brilliant as the last.

Roar snowmen

Made by Harry, aged two, from Norwich. - Credit: Louise Walker

The winning entrant will be contacted via social media.

Roarr snowmen

Bob the snow penguin. - Credit: Kate Cudden

Roarr snowmen

Jessica, from Norwich, with her snow bear named Ellie. - Credit: Sarah Rider

Roarr snowmen

A snow chicken. - Credit: Sarah Tye

Roarr snowmen

Made by Eli from Norwich. - Credit: Suzanne Allsopp-franklin

Roarr lockdown

Snow bear made by Kailam from Norwich. - Credit: Eloise Coe

Roarr snowmen

Amelia and Hattie Lawrence with Strawberry the Snowgirl in Hethersett. Hattie loves her so much that she didn’t want to leave her outdoors! - Credit: Sarah Lawrence

Roarr snowmen

Mark, Ellie and Charlie Sheppard from Hethersett with their snowman. - Credit: Amy Sheppard

Roarr snowmen

Mr Frosty in Norwich. - Credit: Sally Bennett

Roarr snowman

Sophie and Woody with Snowy in Norwich. - Credit: Adina Nicolescu

Roarr snowman

Snowman made by two year old Freddie. - Credit: Simone Giles

Roarr snowmen

A snowman on Eaton Golf Course made by the Wavell family. - Credit: Anna Wavell

Roar snowmen

A rather colourful snow creation in Hellesdon. - Credit: Jacqueline Barber


