Is that it for summer? An autumnal feel on the way

Gallery

Published: 5:08 PM August 24, 2021

An autumnal feel will be on the way soon so families have been making the most of the sunshine while they can.

With forecasters predicting no spells of hot weather coming along until the end of September, any hopes for an Indian summer look to be blown away for another year.

Phil Garner, of the Norwich-based Weatherquest forecasting company, said: "We have had occasional hotter spells but there has been no prolonged heatwave this summer. It has been mixed."

Zach Cursons enjoying the last of the summer weather - Credit: Sonya Duncan

There should be a cooler feel to the weather on Wednesday after Tuesday's early sunshine, but Mr Garner said there are hopes for highs of 21 to 22 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

Some patchy mist and fog has also been predicted overnight with the risk of some showery light rain or drizzle at times.

A nice spot to read in the sunshine at Eaton Park - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Garner said: "I think for the next eight to 10 days the weather is generally quite settled with no heavy rainfall but there will be an easterly wind turning north-easterly.

"It is getting to the time of year when it is to be expected to have a more autumnal feel to the weather and there is no sign of spells of extended periods of hot weather coming along."

Children enjoy the weather in Eaton Park - Credit: Sonya Duncan

This is not to say the end of September may not see spells of sunshine with Weatherquest's charts not extending that far at this point.

The Met Office is predicting plenty of overcast skies in Norwich over the next week with highs of 19 and 17 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Two people enjoying the sunshine in Eaton Park on Tuesday morning - Credit: Sonya Duncan

But people were out enjoying the sunshine on Tuesday morning soaking up the last rays of summer while they can.

Children were enjoying cycling with friends in city parks, while others could be seen reading on benches, as well as relaxing on the grass.

People were also enjoying the sunshine in other parts of the county with Salhouse Broad and Sea Palling beach among the places seeing an influx of people with some having fun in the water.

Enjoying the sun with a book while it still lasts in Norwich - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A spokesperson for the Met Office said the weather has been dry this week with some warm sunshine thanks to high pressure.

A woman enjoys the final days of sunshine in Norwich before a more autumnal feel arrives - Credit: Sonya Duncan

