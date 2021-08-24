News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Is that it for summer? An autumnal feel on the way

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:08 PM August 24, 2021   
Summer during August 2021Families enjoy the weather in Eaton ParkByline: Sonya Duncan

Families enjoy the weather in Eaton Park - Credit: Sonya Duncan

An autumnal feel will be on the way soon so families have been making the most of the sunshine while they can. 

With forecasters predicting no spells of hot weather coming along until the end of September, any hopes for an Indian summer look to be blown away for another year. 

Phil Garner, of the Norwich-based Weatherquest forecasting company, said: "We have had occasional hotter spells but there has been no prolonged heatwave this summer. It has been mixed." 

Summer during August 2021Families enjoy the weather in Eaton ParkZach Cursons Byline: Sonya Dun

Zach Cursons enjoying the last of the summer weather - Credit: Sonya Duncan

There should be a cooler feel to the weather on Wednesday after Tuesday's early sunshine, but Mr Garner said there are hopes for highs of 21 to 22 degrees Celsius over the weekend. 

Some patchy mist and fog has also been predicted overnight with the risk of some showery light rain or drizzle at times.

Summer during August 2021Families enjoy the weather in Eaton ParkByline: Sonya Duncan

A nice spot to read in the sunshine at Eaton Park - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mr Garner said: "I think for the next eight to 10 days the weather is generally quite settled with no heavy rainfall but there will be an easterly wind turning north-easterly. 

"It is getting to the time of year when it is to be expected to have a more autumnal feel to the weather and there is no sign of spells of extended periods of hot weather coming along." 

Summer during August 2021Families enjoy the weather in Eaton ParkByline: Sonya Duncan

Children enjoy the weather in Eaton Park - Credit: Sonya Duncan

This is not to say the end of September may not see spells of sunshine with Weatherquest's charts not extending that far at this point. 

The Met Office is predicting plenty of overcast skies in Norwich over the next week with highs of 19 and 17 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. 

Summer during August 2021Families enjoy the weather in Eaton ParkByline: Sonya Duncan

Two people enjoying the sunshine in Eaton Park on Tuesday morning - Credit: Sonya Duncan

But people were out enjoying the sunshine on Tuesday morning soaking up the last rays of summer while they can. 

Children were enjoying cycling with friends in city parks, while others could be seen reading on benches, as well as relaxing on the grass. 

People were also enjoying the sunshine in other parts of the county with Salhouse Broad and Sea Palling beach among the places seeing an influx of people with some having fun in the water.

Summer during August 2021Families enjoy the weather in Eaton ParkByline: Sonya Duncan

Enjoying the sun with a book while it still lasts in Norwich - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A spokesperson for the Met Office said the weather has been dry this week with some warm sunshine thanks to high pressure. 

Summer during August 2021Families enjoy the weather in Eaton ParkByline: Sonya Duncan

A woman enjoys the final days of sunshine in Norwich before a more autumnal feel arrives - Credit: Sonya Duncan

People enjoying the beach at Sea Palling. Picture: Danielle Booden

People enjoying the beach at Sea Palling. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Fred playing in the sea at Sea Palling. Picture: Danielle Booden

Fred playing in the sea at Sea Palling. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Stanley playing with a ball at Sea Palling. Picture: Danielle Booden

Stanley playing with a ball at Sea Palling. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People walking their dogs on Sea Palling beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

People walking their dogs on Sea Palling beach. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People enjoying the beach at Sea Palling. Picture: Danielle Booden

People enjoying the beach at Sea Palling. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Eight-year-old Elsa Pritchard ready to go canoeing in the sunny warm weather at Salhouse Broad. Pict

Eight-year-old Elsa Pritchard ready to go canoeing in the sunny warm weather at Salhouse Broad. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Ralff the dog enjoying a day out at Sea Palling. Picture: Danielle Booden

Ralff the dog enjoying a day out at Sea Palling. - Credit: Danielle Booden

People enjoying the sea at Sea Palling. Picture: Danielle Booden

People enjoying the sea at Sea Palling. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Out in the sunshine, siblings Lyla Sparkes, seven, left, and Edie, five; with friends Jack Kendrick,

Out in the sunshine, siblings Lyla Sparkes, seven, left, and Edie, five; with friends Jack Kendrick, five, and his sister, Betsy, six, right, in a hollowed tree at Salhouse Broad. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

David Furbur, and his dog Amy, enjoying the sunny warm weather by the boats at Salhouse Broad. Pictu

David Furbur, and his dog Amy, enjoying the sunny warm weather by the boats at Salhouse Broad. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Families out enjoying the sunny warm weather canoeing at Salhouse Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Families out enjoying the sunny warm weather canoeing at Salhouse Broad. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Holidaymakers on board enjoying the sunny warm weather at Salhouse Broad. From left, Kevin Sephton a

Holidaymakers on board enjoying the sunny warm weather at Salhouse Broad. From left, Kevin Sephton and his wife, Jeanette from Liverpool, with Jeanettes's mum, Janet McShane. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Holidaymakers on board enjoying the sunny warm weather at Salhouse Broad. From left, Kevin Sephton a

Holidaymakers on board enjoying the sunny warm weather at Salhouse Broad. From left, Kevin Sephton and his wife, Jeanette from Liverpool, with their sons Blake, ten, second left, and Flynn, eight. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Ai Uramoto and her son, Hiro, watch the boats in the sunny weather at Salhouse Broad. Picture: DENIS

Ai Uramoto and her son, Hiro, watch the boats in the sunny weather at Salhouse Broad. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Cordon Rouge passenger boat makes its way through Salhouse Broad in the sunshine. Picture: DENIS

The Cordon Rouge passenger boat makes its way through Salhouse Broad in the sunshine - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

