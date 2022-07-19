Burst water main causing supply issues on outskirts of Norwich
Published: 5:34 PM July 19, 2022
Updated: 5:35 PM July 19, 2022
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A burst water main is causing supply issues on the outskirts of Norwich this evening (Tuesday, June 19).
Anglian Water is currently fixing a burst water main to the south of the city, with areas including Poringland, Arminghall and Caistor St Edmund affected.
The company said that residents may be experiencing no water or low pressure.
It is expected to be restored by 9pm tonight.