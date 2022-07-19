Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Burst water main causing supply issues on outskirts of Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:34 PM July 19, 2022
Updated: 5:35 PM July 19, 2022
Anglian Water. Picture: Denise Bradley

There are water supply issues on the outskirts of Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A burst water main is causing supply issues on the outskirts of Norwich this evening (Tuesday, June 19).

Anglian Water is currently fixing a burst water main to the south of the city, with areas including Poringland, Arminghall and Caistor St Edmund affected.

Anglian Water is fixing a burst water main on the outskirts of Norwich. 

Anglian Water is fixing a burst water main on the outskirts of Norwich. - Credit: Anglian Water

The company said that residents may be experiencing no water or low pressure.

It is expected to be restored by 9pm tonight. 

