Ice warning in place as snow arrives in Wymondham and Attleborough

PUBLISHED: 11:27 30 January 2019

Snow in Attleborough on 30 January 2019. Photo: Stephanie Terry

Snow in Attleborough on 30 January 2019. Photo: Stephanie Terry

Stephanie Terry

Families in Wymondham and Attleborough have woken to a light dusting of snow - but more is predicted to fall in coming days.

Horses in the snow, just outside Attleborough, on 30 January 2019. Photo: Michaela CanhamHorses in the snow, just outside Attleborough, on 30 January 2019. Photo: Michaela Canham

Despite forecasters warning of up to 10 cm on Tuesday night, in most areas only one - two centimetres materialised.

While the high streets and main roads remained clear, some drivers said black ice was lurking on smaller routes and police warned motorists to take extra care.

Greater Anglia said trains were running on time and there were no major delays to report on the roads.

Norfolk County Council said all schools in the area remained open but that parents should keep an eye on the situation overnight.

Snow in Attleborough on 30 January 2019. Photo: Christine CouplandSnow in Attleborough on 30 January 2019. Photo: Christine Coupland

A yellow weather warning has been issued for snow and ice until 9 pm on Friday February 1, with forecasters warning of possible travel delays on roads and trains.

Weatherquest forecaster Dan Holley tweeted: “On Thursday a band of rain, sleet and snow spreads gradually northwards. Details are still uncertain (especially WRT how far north it gets), but scope for 2-5cm in the S + W of the region.”

