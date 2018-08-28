Weather warning issued for Norfolk

Motorists are being warned to take care on Norfolk’s roads as forecasters issue an weather warning for icy conditions.

EAST: A band of wintry precipitation will move eastwards this evening, with a mixture of rain, sleet and - in the heavier bursts - snow. A slushy cm or two is possible in a few places, more likely Herts / Essex, but many places will struggle to settle. Ice a bigger risk overnight pic.twitter.com/n0Om6oJ1Gw — Dan Holley (@danholley_) January 22, 2019

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather for ice across Norfolk from 4pm on this afternoon until 11am tomorrow morning (Wednesday, January 23).

In Norwich, temperatures are predicted to drop below freezing overnight while in rural areas temperatures could fall even lower.

On Twitter, Norfolk County Council tweeted the county’s gritters had a busy night ahead of them.

The council said: “There won’t be much rest for our gritters tonight as they’re already out gritting in all areas of the county and then on standby for a second run at midnight.

There won't be much rest for our gritters tonight as they're already out gritting in all areas of the county & then on standby for a second run at midnight. Ice is expected to form in places overnight so once again, take extra care on the roads & wrap up warm #NorfolkWinter pic.twitter.com/1u73J2Q1T3 — Norfolk County Council (@NorfolkCC) January 22, 2019

“Ice is expected to form in places overnight so once again, take extra care on the roads & wrap up warm.”

While Norfolk Police also warned people heading out on the regions roads to drive carefully.