Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weather warning over ice in Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 07:15 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:38 23 January 2019

Icy weather means drivers will need to track down those windscreen scrapers. Picture: Chris Bishop

Icy weather means drivers will need to track down those windscreen scrapers. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A weather warning for icy conditions on Norfolk’s roads remains in place today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather for ice across Norfolk and Suffolk from 4pm yesterday (Tuesday, January 21) until 11am today (Wednesday, January 22).

The alert said that ice was likely to form on Wednesday morning, warning of the risk of falls on icy surfaces and ice on roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Norfolk police had warned people heading out on to the region’s roads to drive carefully.

Snow and sleet showers hit the UK on Tuesday, including in some parts of Norfolk, and the Met Office warned there is more cold weather to come.

Although the weather will warm slightly towards the end of the week, more cold weather is set for the weekend.

The spokeswoman said: “Gradually some slightly warmer air will push in for the latter part of the week, but we have a band of rain pushing in Saturday which will push much colder air in behind it.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Revealed: How struggling enterprise agency Nwes paid public cash to directors’ firms

Former Nwes chief executive Kevin Horne hit back at the allegations. Photo: Bill Smith

‘I feel a lot of love for me to come here’ – Oliveira pledges to work hard for Reading after leaving City on loan

Nelson Oliveira has joined Reading on loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man stopped by police in Norwich found to be carrying a knife

The knife a man stop-searched in Norwich has tucked into his waistband. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Weather warning over ice in Norfolk and Suffolk

Icy weather means drivers will need to track down those windscreen scrapers. Picture: Chris Bishop

Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth cancelled due to fault

A train fault has led to cancellations between Norwich and Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists