Opinion
We need our own Angel of the North - and this is where it should go
- Credit: NewcastleGateshead Initiative
I was up in Newcastle this weekend (I’m still recovering from the drive) and now I’m convinced we need our own Angel of the North.
No matter how many times I see the giant figure just off the A1, it surprises me.
It’s unexpected and it gets people across the country talking about the Toon.
So I think it’s about time we had one in the East.
For starters, the sculpture is on an A-road.
You may also want to watch:
If there is ANY region in the country – in fact in Europe – which is contingent on its A-roads it’s East Anglia.
Northumbria can’t have a three lane carriageway and a massive sculpture – it’s just not fair.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich firm fined £1m over explosion which killed much-loved father
- 2 'Sneaky and selfish' changes to bus route slammed
- 3 Inconvenience store: Family business blighted by roadworks
- 4 Famous Norwich firm locked in legal battle with Red Bull
- 5 Man appears in court over Thorpe St Andrew murder
- 6 Eyesore tags or street art? Artists on graffiti 'tagging' trend
- 7 Britain's poshest train returning to Norwich for Christmas lunch
- 8 'No amount of money will be enough': Explosion widow on £1m chemical fine
- 9 ‘Now is NOT the time’: Bosses’ backlash over congestion charge idea
- 10 Bars, restaurants and shops - Five new openings in Norwich this September
So I think it’s only reasonable to politely request we get a few bells and whistles on ours as well.
Now, who would our Angel be?
It cannot be Partridge. I know as a journalist in Norwich that’s blasphemous to say, but I think we can do a bit better than Coogan.
I’m a fan of Norwich-born Olivia Colman, but she seems far too modest.
I suspect the editor of the Evening News would nominate himself.
So perhaps Julian of Norwich may be the best option.
She sums up the proud history of where Norfolk has come from, and where it will go.
The anchoress was a mystic, she was a linguist, she was an educator.
But she was also an anomaly – a trailblazer who wasn’t afraid to break the mould.
We’ve got our likeness, now where should the sculpture be?
The advantage we have over the North is that it’s pretty flat here, so you’d be able to see this giant figure from further afield.
We could really take it right out East and pop it on the coast.
But would that be the best bang for our buck?
No, it needs to be somewhere that traffic will stop and stare.
The answer is obvious.
Thickthorn Roundabout.