Fighting with my Family star on boom in city youth wrestling

More youngsters are stepping into the ring and learning wrestling moves right from the professionals.

Norwich's World Association of Wrestling training academy and shop rose to fame when it provided the inspiration for the film ‘Fighting with my Family’ starring the Rock.

And the WAW Youth club began in 2013 - led by professional wrestler Zak Bevis - known as Zak Zodiac.

Zak is the brother of Saraya-Jade Knight - professionally known as Paige - who was played by Florence Pugh in the film.

And Zak thinks that much of the success of his youth club has come from the film, he said: “It showed me in a different light.

“They showed how I train the children by listening and engaging with them.”

Zak Bevis says that the youth club is very close to his heart. - Credit: Zak Bevis

He said: “When we first started the youth club, we had six students, now we are at 50 and still get emails all the time about people joining.

“We ensure that we get to know all of the students individually so that we are able to offer them the very best of training and support in a way that will suit them.”

Zak also works with students with learning disabilities and children who are struggling with their home life.

He said: “We have to install discipline so it helps them across all paths in their life, we’ve managed to really turn children around, and it is remarkable.”

WAW young performers is the youth club training young people in wrestling. - Credit: Zak Bevis

Several of the professional Norfolk wrestlers began their careers by being part of the WAW youth club - which then brought Hollywood to the door.

And all WAWYP training sessions take place at the WAW Academy and Performance Centre in Norwich.

Zak said: “We have big dreams for the young people in Norfolk, for now, we want to get them in help them as much as we can and show them there is a different path.”

To express an interest in joining the club look for WAWYP on Facebook or call 01603 485495.

Classes are free for the first one, then £30 a month which includes 22 hours with the trainers including a show to hundreds of guests.

Zak Bevis hopes to expand so he can help even more children. - Credit: Zak Bevis



