Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by car in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:05 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:37 21 February 2019

A pedestrian has been hit by a car in Waterworks Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

A pedestrian has been hit by a car in Waterworks Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Google

A person has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car in Norwich.

The incident happened in Waterworks Road, off Dereham Road, during the morning rush hour.

A Norfolk police spokesman said a pedestrian had been hit by a car and suffered a possible broken arm and head injuries.

An ambulance was sent to provide treatment at the scene and the person was subsequently taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for assessment.

The road remains blocked while police deal with the incident.

• Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

