Motorcyclist in hospital after Norwich crash

Ben Hardy

Published: 4:14 PM August 11, 2021   
The junction of Dereham Road and Waterworks Road in Heigham Grove near Norwich

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash closed a road on the outskirts of Norwich on Wednesday morning. 

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car at 9.12am at the junction at Waterworks Road and Dereham Road in Heigham Grove. 

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Ambulance were on scene and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries."

An East Anglian Ambulance spokesperson said: "We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and car from the East Anglian Air Ambulance to the Dereham Road junction after receiving reports of a collision shortly before 9.10am today.

"Crews treated a male patient at the scene before transporting him to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for further assessment and care." 

The incident led to a heavy tailback of traffic throughout the morning, as emergency services attended to the man.



