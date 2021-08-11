Motorcyclist in hospital after Norwich crash
- Credit: Google Maps
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash closed a road on the outskirts of Norwich on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car at 9.12am at the junction at Waterworks Road and Dereham Road in Heigham Grove.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Ambulance were on scene and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries."
An East Anglian Ambulance spokesperson said: "We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and car from the East Anglian Air Ambulance to the Dereham Road junction after receiving reports of a collision shortly before 9.10am today.
"Crews treated a male patient at the scene before transporting him to Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for further assessment and care."
You may also want to watch:
The incident led to a heavy tailback of traffic throughout the morning, as emergency services attended to the man.
Most Read
- 1 £1,000 fine warning as busy road to be closed
- 2 Why city pub blared Disney tunes out over Covid protests
- 3 'Bizarre' - City reacts to anti-vaccination protests
- 4 The Real Greek to open in Norwich this month
- 5 Several in hospital after mass fight in city centre
- 6 Police out in force as anti-vaccine protesters descend on city pub
- 7 City centre road sealed off as police investigate 'late night incident'
- 8 Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on edge of Norwich
- 9 Live music, mobile skatepark and funfair on offer at community event
- 10 Brazilian steakhouse to open in Norwich next month