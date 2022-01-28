City park group invites people to join them in RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch

People are invited to carry out the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch in Norwich's Waterloo Park. - Credit: PA / RSPB

People are invited to head to a Norwich park to take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch.

The Friends of Waterloo Park are hoping people will join them in counting how many birds visit the city park on Saturday (January 29).

The event will run in the park, between Aylsham Road and Angel Road, from 10am until 2pm.

It is part of the RSPB event, which counts the number of garden birds across the county. All sightings will be added to the national record.

The Waterloo Park Friends group last took part in the count in 2020, just before the pandemic.

Waterloo Park in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Event organiser Jeff Jordan said: "We are so happy to be able to do the Big Bird Birdwatch again, we really missed it last year.

"There are an amazing amount of different birds in Waterloo Park and we are always pleased and surprised at how many we see”

As well as help spotting and counting birds there will be free bird themed family activities.