Joy as café in Waterloo Park finally back open for business

An eagerly-anticipated park café is finally opening its doors to customers this weekend after months of negotiations.

The Waterloo Park Pavilion café has been taken on by Norwich social enterprise The Feed which will start trading on today

It will be open seven days a week from 8.30am to 4pm serving a range of homemade food and drinks.

The Feed was awarded the contract to operate the café by the city council.

An official opening ceremony took place at the café on Friday with The Lord Mayor of Norwich, Kevin Maguire, and The Feed chief executive officer Lucy Parish in attendance for speeches.

The CEO said: "We're delighted to become part of this community and run the park's café.

"It will enable more people to enjoy the delicious food, which then funds the work we do to help people on their path back to employment.

"This is why we say that our food makes a difference. Our team is looking forward to welcoming everyone."

The café will be dog-friendly and provide children's meal choices. All food will be made on-site with locally sourced produce.

And the first floor of the pavilion will be the Sandys-Winsch Community Room which will be available for hire by community groups and individuals.

This is named after Captain Arnold Edward Sandys-Winsch who was park's superintendent in Norwich for 34 years from 1919.

He also created the building in Waterloo Park in 1932, and was deemed in line with The Feed's ethos as he oversaw the unemployment labour programme to help vulnerable people into work.

City councillor Matthew Packer, portfolio holder for parks and open spaces, said: "We are delighted to see The Feed reopening the café at Waterloo Park and wish them every success at this popular location.

"When we awarded the contract to The Feed, we were impressed not only by what they had to offer visitors to the park, but by their social purpose in the city as a whole."

Located in a Grade II listed building, the café had stood vacant for months after its closure was announced in the summer of 2020.