Updated

Published: 4:44 PM August 6, 2021 Updated: 5:58 PM August 6, 2021

A map on the Anglian Water website showing the affected part of the city. - Credit: Anglian Water/Google

A burst water main in Norwich which left an eastern section of the city with no or little water has now been repaired.

Although engineers warned that it could be as late as 9pm before the outage was fixed, the problem had been resolved by 4.02pm.

The affected area ran from the northern end of Britannia Road down to the junction of Colman Road and Thorpe Road, near the city's rail station.

In a message on their website, Anglian Water said: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Norwich may have very low water pressure or no water at all."

"We've identified a burst water main in your area that we're working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

You may also want to watch:

Repairs were being carried out to a Norwich water mains as of 13:43 today, after the issue was reported to Anglian Water.