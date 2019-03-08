Water leak 'gushing' down busy Norwich road
PUBLISHED: 13:46 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:13 03 August 2019
Archant
A man has complained of "gushing" water running down a busy Norwich road which he claimed has been going on for more than a week.
A steady stream of water has spread across the pavement in Thorpe Road, near Lower Clarence Road, and is running downhill into a drain outside the railway station around 100m away.
A bright orange cone has been placed over an ajar drain cover on the pavement where the water is leaking from.
Speaking on Saturday, David Bunting said he reported a "small leak" to Anglian Water more than a week ago. But he said the leaking continued and worsened, adding: "Today [Saturday] it is gushing up through the meter cover and running down towards the river. So much for 'Anglian Water takes leaks seriously'."
On the Anglian Water website, a report states staff visited the location on Wednesday, July 31 but were "unable to see a leak".
Another report on Saturday (August 3) at 8.50am states a customer contacted the water company about a leak at the same location.