Water leak 'gushing' down busy Norwich road

PUBLISHED: 13:46 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:13 03 August 2019

The water leak in Thorpe Road, Norwich, running downhill towards the railway station. Picture: Archant

The water leak in Thorpe Road, Norwich, running downhill towards the railway station. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man has complained of "gushing" water running down a busy Norwich road which he claimed has been going on for more than a week.

The water leak in Thorpe Road, Norwich, running downhill towards the railway station. Picture: ArchantThe water leak in Thorpe Road, Norwich, running downhill towards the railway station. Picture: Archant

A steady stream of water has spread across the pavement in Thorpe Road, near Lower Clarence Road, and is running downhill into a drain outside the railway station around 100m away.

A bright orange cone has been placed over an ajar drain cover on the pavement where the water is leaking from.

Speaking on Saturday, David Bunting said he reported a "small leak" to Anglian Water more than a week ago. But he said the leaking continued and worsened, adding: "Today [Saturday] it is gushing up through the meter cover and running down towards the river. So much for 'Anglian Water takes leaks seriously'."

On the Anglian Water website, a report states staff visited the location on Wednesday, July 31 but were "unable to see a leak".

The water leak in Thorpe Road, Norwich, running downhill towards the railway station. Picture: ArchantThe water leak in Thorpe Road, Norwich, running downhill towards the railway station. Picture: Archant

Another report on Saturday (August 3) at 8.50am states a customer contacted the water company about a leak at the same location.

Most Read

Discount store in Castle Mall set to close

The Original Factory Store in Castle Mall will close when its stock is sold. Picture: Archant

Two men attacked by ‘kids on bikes’ in unprovoked Norwich attack

King Street in Norwich Photo: Google

‘It’s smashed my world again’ - Young mother diagnosed with cancer for second time

Danielle Garner and Nicole Fisk, who has been diagnosed with cancer for a second time (L-R). Picture: Danielle Garner

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

‘Amazing’ school staff member and daughter of former NCFC goalkeeper loses her cancer battle

Gaynor Sawyer. 'She is loved by so many on the Tuckswood Estate, most of whom know her from her work at our local school' Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

