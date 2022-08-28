Key city route blocked after water seen spurting '8ft into air'

Anglian Water carrying out repairs by The Bull roundabout. Pictured inset is staff from the the Cosy Catz Cattery nearby - Credit: Contributed

Traders and homeowners have recounted "traffic chaos" in the city after water was spotted spurting out of the road on a key city route.

Anglian Water teams rushed to the scene from as far as Southend on Saturday morning after a water main burst at The Bull roundabout in Hellesdon.

The company has said the road will be reopened in the coming week.

Eyewitnesses had reported seeing water rising 8ft out of the ground where Middletons Lane meets Reepham Road.

A water main has burst in Hellesdon leaving a deep hole to be repaired - Credit: Contributed

Middletons Lane was closed off between Norwich Airport and The Bull following the burst water main.

Ann Roper, owner of the Cosy Catz Cattery located just off Middletons Lane, said: "We have a fair few customers coming from the direction of the airport who will be using detours.

Ann Roper, owner of Cosy Catz Cattery in Hellesdon - Credit: Cosy Catz Cattery

"It's going to be chaos. It is a deep hole right next to the roundabout.

"There seems to be temporary traffic lights everywhere else in Hellesdon at the moment as well so this isn't what we needed."

The Bull roundabout in Hellesdon where Middletons Lane meets Reepham Road - Credit: Google Maps

Daniel Smith, a staff member at A B Newsagents near the roundabout, said: "There was about 8ft of water spurting out of the ground but the workmen got there quickly.

"It is a very busy roundabout so it is going to have an impact. We are a bit further up Reepham Road so it should not affect us but it has been a very quiet morning."

A staff member at The Bull said there was a lot of work taking place outside the pub but the boozer was going to remain fully open to customers.

The Bull in Hellesdon - Credit: Google Maps

Valerie Lake, 70, who lives in Middletons Lane, said signs had been moved on Saturday night which meant traffic coming from Middletons Lane was clashing with traffic from the other side of the roundabout.

She added: "There are three schools on this main road so if they do not sort something out before the kids go back there is going to be a problem.

"It will be absolute chaos."

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “We are very sorry for the disruption caused to road users while we reinstate and clear Middletons Lane in Hellesdon.

"We have now repaired the burst water main and we will put things back to normal as quick as possible in the coming week."