WATCH: Footage emerges of fire at Norfolk petrol station

PUBLISHED: 19:31 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:31 18 December 2018

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Fakenham Road at 8.28pm on Monday night after reports of a vehicle fire in a petrol station. Picture: Daniel Hammond

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Fakenham Road at 8.28pm on Monday night after reports of a vehicle fire in a petrol station. Picture: Daniel Hammond

Archant

Footage has emerged showing a vehicle fire at a petrol station in Taverham yesterday evening.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Fakenham Road at 8.28pm on Monday night after reports of a vehicle fire in a petrol station.

Appliances from Sprowston and Earlham were in attendance at the incident and firefighters used hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

Daniel Hammond, 16 , an electrician from Taverham said: “I was riding back from the city on my motorbike, and saw the fire so pulled over to see what was happening.

MORE: Fire service attend vehicle blaze at Norfolk petrol station

“I saw that the fire was very close to the petrol pumps so moved further away as I thought there could have been an explosion.

“A fire engine turned up and the fire was under control within one minute. The car on fire a green Mitsubishi jeep.”

