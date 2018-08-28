WATCH: Footage emerges of fire at Norfolk petrol station
PUBLISHED: 19:31 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:31 18 December 2018
Archant
Footage has emerged showing a vehicle fire at a petrol station in Taverham yesterday evening.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Fakenham Road at 8.28pm on Monday night after reports of a vehicle fire in a petrol station.
Appliances from Sprowston and Earlham were in attendance at the incident and firefighters used hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.
Daniel Hammond, 16 , an electrician from Taverham said: “I was riding back from the city on my motorbike, and saw the fire so pulled over to see what was happening.
“I saw that the fire was very close to the petrol pumps so moved further away as I thought there could have been an explosion.
“A fire engine turned up and the fire was under control within one minute. The car on fire a green Mitsubishi jeep.”