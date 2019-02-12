Warwick Davis visits Norwich primary school to share tales of his life on movie sets

Warwick Davis chats with Connor Reilly, 11, during his visit to the Edith Cavell Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

He’s a famous actor who’s put young wizards in their place, fought in the Battle of Endor and shared a screen with David Bowie.

But yesterday, well-known actor and comedian Warwick Davis, took time out of his busy schedule to visit a Norwich primary school, sprinkle a little stardust and impart some valuable life-lessons.

Visiting the Edith Cavell Academy and Nursery in Old Lakenham, Mr Davis took an assembly with a difference, keeping a room full of youngsters captivated with stories from his career on movie sets.

Fielding questions from pupils on everything from his most nerve-wracking role to how he found school, Mr Davis also talked about the charity Little People UK which he co-founded in 2011 and which provides support and information to people with dwarfism and their families.

Imparting some important advice to the youngsters Mr Davis said: “When you see someone with dwarfism or someone who looks different, you must always consider this, that if somebody looks different it doesn’t mean that they are.

“Often you judge someone on how they look but inside they are exactly the same, they have the same thoughts, feelings, desires, the same anxieties and the same dreams, the same hopes and fears as you do, so always think about that.

“Just because someone looks different on the outside doesn’t mean that they are and you should try to relate to them on that level,” he said.

Teaching the children everything from how to perform the perfect charm and how to get into character Mr Davis said: “It’s very rewarding to be able to come into schools and talk a little bit about dwarfism and how you guys, as you grow up in life can help out and it’s not just about people with dwarfism, it’s about any individual who might be different in the world,” he said.

Connor Reilly, 11, a pupil at the school who has dwarfism and whose parents, Fiona and Jerry Reilly through Little People UK organised Mr Davis’ visit to the school said: “It feels really nice [to have Warwick visit] because people get to know what he gets to do and find out what it like to have dwarfism.”

More information on Little People UK can be found via littlepeopleuk.org.