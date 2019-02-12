Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Rocket Science Marketing

Warwick Davis visits Norwich primary school to share tales of his life on movie sets

PUBLISHED: 17:30 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 07 March 2019

Warwick Davis chats with Connor Reilly, 11, during his visit to the Edith Cavell Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Warwick Davis chats with Connor Reilly, 11, during his visit to the Edith Cavell Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

He’s a famous actor who’s put young wizards in their place, fought in the Battle of Endor and shared a screen with David Bowie.

Warwick Davis speaks about his film career during his visit to the Edith Cavell Academy in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWarwick Davis speaks about his film career during his visit to the Edith Cavell Academy in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But yesterday, well-known actor and comedian Warwick Davis, took time out of his busy schedule to visit a Norwich primary school, sprinkle a little stardust and impart some valuable life-lessons.

Visiting the Edith Cavell Academy and Nursery in Old Lakenham, Mr Davis took an assembly with a difference, keeping a room full of youngsters captivated with stories from his career on movie sets.

Fielding questions from pupils on everything from his most nerve-wracking role to how he found school, Mr Davis also talked about the charity Little People UK which he co-founded in 2011 and which provides support and information to people with dwarfism and their families.

Imparting some important advice to the youngsters Mr Davis said: “When you see someone with dwarfism or someone who looks different, you must always consider this, that if somebody looks different it doesn’t mean that they are.

Edith Cavell Academy pupils are eager to ask Warwick Davis questions during his visit to the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYEdith Cavell Academy pupils are eager to ask Warwick Davis questions during his visit to the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“Often you judge someone on how they look but inside they are exactly the same, they have the same thoughts, feelings, desires, the same anxieties and the same dreams, the same hopes and fears as you do, so always think about that.

“Just because someone looks different on the outside doesn’t mean that they are and you should try to relate to them on that level,” he said.

Teaching the children everything from how to perform the perfect charm and how to  get into character Mr Davis said: “It’s very rewarding to be able  to come into schools and talk a little bit about dwarfism and  how you guys, as you grow up in life can help out and it’s not just about people with dwarfism,  it’s about any individual who might be different in the world,” he said.

Connor Reilly, 11, a pupil at the school who has dwarfism and whose parents, Fiona and Jerry Reilly through Little People UK organised Mr Davis’ visit to the school said: “It feels really nice [to have Warwick visit] because people get to know what he gets to do and find out what it like to have dwarfism.”

Sam Davis, centre, Warwick Davis' wife and chair person of the Little People UK charity, with Jerry and Fiona Reilly, during Warwick's visit to the Edith Cavell Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSam Davis, centre, Warwick Davis' wife and chair person of the Little People UK charity, with Jerry and Fiona Reilly, during Warwick's visit to the Edith Cavell Academy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

More information on Little People UK can be found via littlepeopleuk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Construction firm on the hunt for 40 apprentices

Lewis Mazurek, one of the apprentices already working with R G Carter. Picture: R G Carter

‘Life and soul of party’ took fatal overdose just weeks after mental health service discharged her

Dawn Pope died after taking an overdose of prescription drugs in August 2018, weeks after being discharged by the mental health service. Photo: Facebook, with permission of family

Man stabbed in Norwich flats

Police were called to flat at Canterbury Place to reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Archant

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Construction firm on the hunt for 40 apprentices

Lewis Mazurek, one of the apprentices already working with R G Carter. Picture: R G Carter

‘Life and soul of party’ took fatal overdose just weeks after mental health service discharged her

Dawn Pope died after taking an overdose of prescription drugs in August 2018, weeks after being discharged by the mental health service. Photo: Facebook, with permission of family

Man stabbed in Norwich flats

Police were called to flat at Canterbury Place to reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Archant

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Wooden sculptures delight visitors to Norwich wood

Visitors to Old Library Wood have spotted something different while walking through the Norwich park.

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Student’s winning design chosen for BBC Children in Need’s official T-shirts

Megan Grinham�s design was picked from hundreds of entries from around the country as part of a competition organised by the Graduate Fashion Foundation. Photo: Denisa Ilie

Norwich woman who left university to care for dying father told she will develop same type of Alzheimer’s as him

Laura Sides who will run the London Marathon to support Dementia Revolution. Photo: PA Real Life/Collect

Lap dancing club to re-open in city as new licence is awarded

A decision will be made by Norwich City Council over a licence for Lace lap dance club. Pic: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists