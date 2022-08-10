Don't flap! Why wasp population has boomed in the city

More and more wasps will be spotted around the city, a bug expert has warned, but city folk have been urged not to panic if they see them.

Entomologist Dr Ian Bedford, known as 'the bug man', who lives in Norwich, said this year's milder temperatures would have encouraged the queen wasps to start building nests and laying eggs earlier than usual, around mid-March.

The boffin believes the early start would have caused sterile female worker wasps to leave the nest at the end of April to look for protein for grubs in the nest, which is why more wasps are around this year compared to last year when temperatures were cooler.

He added increasing temperatures could see more wasps flying around but feared the wasp population could decrease because more people were looking to get nests removed, which he was not advocating from an ecological point of view.

Norwich entomologist Dr Ian Bedford known as the bug man - Credit: Dr Ian Bedford

Dr Bedford, 65, said: "First thing to do is not panic. Wasps can sense that.

"People will try to set up traps with cups but wasps send out an alarm pheromone and will make other wasps angry.

"When a wasp is dying in a sweet liquid or trap other wasps will pick up on that. If you ignore them that is good.

"Wasps have got their eyes on everything and are always searching for food.

"Wasps are vital for the ecosystem. We have got to change our mindset. Without them it would be an ecological and economical disaster. Wasps are the same as bees. They have a colony and will defend it."

A common wasp picking up a piece of food - Credit: Dr Ian Bedord

The expert, who was head of the entomology department at John Innes Centre for 42 years until three years ago, said the insects are natural defenders for crops by preventing pests.

He added many pesticides were dangerous to wasps and a lot of growers were rejecting the chemical-based products to protect the insects.

The majority of wasps seen in the UK are the common wasp which is part of the vespidae group of eight species of social wasp which live in colonies. There are 9,000 wasp species across the world.

Dr Bedford said wasps only tended to eat sugar towards the end of their yearly lifespan and could get dopey and drunk from fermented fruit in September.







