Broadland Northway horse on the move again

Damian O'Connor's War Horse sculpture which has been placed at a number of Norfolk roundabouts. Picture: Damian O'Connor Archant

The Broadland Northway war horse is on the move again but this time it is for a good cause.

Harry Deeba at Duxford Airfield. Picture: Fernando Pinho Harry Deeba at Duxford Airfield. Picture: Fernando Pinho

The horse sculpture, created by Taverham artist Damian O’Connor, can be spotted at various roundabouts on the Northway, also known as the NDR.

But the 10ft horse made of steel, wood and reeds will move to Fakenham Road on Saturday, April 20, in support of a toddler with cancer.

Households along the road are hosting stalls with cake sales, tombola and barbecues with the horse making a special visit.

Visitors will be able to make a donation for a special up-close picture with the horse.

It is to raise money for two-year-old Harry Deeba who has been diagnosed with stage four high risk neuroblastoma. The family are fundraising for treatment in New York that could stop the cancer returning.

They need to raise £239,000 by the end of April.