Broadland Northway horse on the move again

PUBLISHED: 12:07 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 09 April 2019

Damian O'Connor's War Horse sculpture which has been placed at a number of Norfolk roundabouts. Picture: Damian O'Connor

Damian O'Connor's War Horse sculpture which has been placed at a number of Norfolk roundabouts. Picture: Damian O'Connor

Archant

The Broadland Northway war horse is on the move again but this time it is for a good cause.

Harry Deeba at Duxford Airfield. Picture: Fernando PinhoHarry Deeba at Duxford Airfield. Picture: Fernando Pinho

The horse sculpture, created by Taverham artist Damian O’Connor, can be spotted at various roundabouts on the Northway, also known as the NDR.

But the 10ft horse made of steel, wood and reeds will move to Fakenham Road on Saturday, April 20, in support of a toddler with cancer.

Households along the road are hosting stalls with cake sales, tombola and barbecues with the horse making a special visit.

Visitors will be able to make a donation for a special up-close picture with the horse.

It is to raise money for two-year-old Harry Deeba who has been diagnosed with stage four high risk neuroblastoma. The family are fundraising for treatment in New York that could stop the cancer returning.

They need to raise £239,000 by the end of April.

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Police hunt man and woman over cash scams at three Norwich shops

Police would like to speak to these two people in relation to fraud incidents. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

