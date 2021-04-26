Man in 20s wanted on recall to prison
- Credit: Norfolk Police
Police have appealed for help in tracing a man who is wanted in Norwich.
Keiron Sawyer, 24 and from Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison having breached the terms of his release.
He is white, around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build and with short, dark hair.
Anybody with information about his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.
Alternatively, people with information can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.