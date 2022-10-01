A step into the unknown as new walking cricket sessions are launched

Walking cricket sessions are being launched by the Norfolk Cricket Board at Drayton - Credit: Chris Jones

The game of cricket can be associated with lightning quick bowling and batters dashing between the wickets.

But new sessions being launched in the city are designed to make the sport accessible to more players in a relaxed environment.

The Norfolk Cricket Board is running six weeks of free taster sessions for walking cricket from Wednesday, November 2.

Walking cricket is played indoors with a softer ball with no running involved for fielders, batters or bowlers.

Underarm bowling is allowed and the aim is to have 12 to 16 people attend each week to play a game of pairs-based cricket.

The taster adult sessions for both males and females will be taking place at the Bob Carter Leisure Centre in Drayton with no age limit.

Andy Boocock, club and community officer at the Norfolk Cricket Board, will be running the sessions.

Andy Boocock from the Norfolk Cricket Board - Credit: Norfolk Cricket Board

Mr Boocock, who opens the batting for Sheringham Cricket Club's second team, said: "The aim of the sessions is to get people back into playing cricket or for people who want to try it for the first time.

"At the moment we are looking to find out what the initial interest is like. If it goes well then we will expand it across the county."

The only known form of walking cricket currently existing in the county is Norwich Cricketers in Retirement.

This club was was established in 1983 to give seniors who enjoyed cricket the opportunity to remain active.

Walking cricket is being launched at the Bob Carter Leisure Centre by the Norfolk Cricket Board - Credit: Chris Jones

Mr Boocock said: "The games will be fun, not too serious and an ideal opportunity for people to meet or make old or new friends."

Walking cricket was developed as a new concept in 2019.

It has been deemed a success for developing new relationships and maintaining good mental health among those who may not be playing traditional cricket.

The first walking cricket session at the Bob Carter Leisure Centre run by the Norfolk Cricket Board will take place from 1pm to 2.30pm on Wednesday, November 2.

Coffee and a chat will be encouraged after the sessions.

To attend the sessions or for more information, contact Andy Boocock on andy.boocock@norfolkcricket.co.uk or 07501 861499.