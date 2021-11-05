Why can't you find any crisps in Norwich at the moment?

Video

Those heading out for lunch over the past few days might have noticed some snack shelves gathering dust.

And that's because after an IT update at crisp giant Walkers the company has faced some supply issues.

Supermakets are experiencing shorages of certain brqands of crisps - Credit: Jess Coppins

A spokeswoman for Walkers said: “A recent IT system upgrade has disrupted the supply of some of our products.

"Our sites are still making crisps and snacks but at a reduced scale. We’re doing everything we can to increase production and get people’s favourites back on shelves. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

The spokeswoman added that the problems may persist for another couple of weeks.

She also said that the production of fan favourites are being prioritised.

Gaps on the crisp shelves at a Norwich Tesco branch - Credit: Jess Coppins

This means that the likes of cheese and onion, ready salted and salt and vinegar crisps will be back first.

They will be joined by the likes of Quavers and Wotsits.