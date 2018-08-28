Major supermarkets recall food products amid allergy fears

Waitrose is among supermarkets recalling food this month. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2012

Some of the UK’s biggest supermarkets are recalling products due to incomplete allergy warnings and wrong use-by dates.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alerts about a number of supermarket and online recalls have been issued by the Food Standards Agency and Trading Standards this month.

Both warn customers not to consume or use recalled goods but rather return them to the store for a full refund.

Waitrose has issued a recall of Chinese 6 Vegetable Spring Rolls because some packs may contain Duck Spring Rolls, which contain sesame and meat which are not mentioned on the label.

READ MORE: ‘Norwich will soon be a ghost town’- locals react to news Jamie’s Italian will close

Waitrose is also recalling a Morello Cherry and Almond Tart because it may contain pistachio nuts which are not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts.

The supermarket has also issued a recall of Yorkshire Provender Moroccan Vegetable Tagine Soup as they have an incorrect use-by date on their lid label.

Affected pots show a use-by date of 15/10/19, which should have been 15/01/19.

READ MORE: Can they meat demand? Greggs sell out of vegan sausage rolls in Norwich

Lidl is recalling McEnnedy Supersize Peanut Flips because they contain peanuts which may not be mentioned in the product ingredients list.

Lidl is also recalling Sondey Organic Biscuits Assorted because they contain peanuts, gluten, sesame, milk and hazelnuts.

Sogud Ltd is recalling various gluten-free flapjack products because they contain gluten which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to gluten.

Belfield are recalling Ice King Strawberry Cones because the product has been mispacked with choc and nut ice cream cones. The product contains peanuts which are not mentioned on the label.

You can check the Trading Standards and Food Standard Agency websites for a full list of recall alerts.