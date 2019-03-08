Norwich supermarket submits plans to install an ANPR camera in its carpark

Waitrose Ltd is seeking permission to install an ANPR in the carpark of its Eaton Store. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A Norwich supermarket has submitted an application to install a new number plate recognition camera in its carpark.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Waitrose Ltd has sought permission from Norwich City Council to install a new ANPR Camera in the carpark of its Church lane store in Eaton.

If approved the new camera will be fitted to an existing lamp post, will be 4.5m off the ground and will be protected by an anti-climb guard.

It will record the number plates of cars leaving and entering the carpark via the Church lane entrance and will be managed by Britannia Parking.

To view the full planning application visit the Norwich City Council planning portal.

Waitrose & Partners has been contacted for comment.