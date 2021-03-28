News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Wagamama reveals reopening date of its Norwich restaurant

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 6:30 AM March 28, 2021   
Restaurant group Wagamama has unveiled plans to reopen around half of its restaurants for outdoor dining next month –including its Norwich eatery.

From April 12, the noodle and katsu chain will open 72 of its branches again for al fresco dining next. 

It comes following PM Boris Johnson’s plan to ease restrictions, with outdoor drinking and dining allowed at pubs and restaurants from next month.

It will mark a welcome step for restaurants with outdoor space after the sector was forced to close to everything except takeaway orders since the third lockdown began at the beginning of the year.

From this date, diners will be able to meet in a group of up to six people from different households, while a maximum of two households can meet to form a group of any size.

A Wagamama spokesperson said: "We're excited to begin this first stage of reopening to our guests. 

"Our outdoor dining experience offers guests the same great Wagamama experience whilst complying with coronavirus safety regulations, ensuring both guest and staff safety."

Indoor dining will only be allowed after May 17, when Wagamama will look to reopen the rest of its restaurants.

The group, which launched a new vegan range in January, will continue offering delivery and click and collect across its chain. 

