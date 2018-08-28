Search

Volunteers needed to help with Christmas food collection

PUBLISHED: 19:14 24 October 2018 | UPDATED: 19:14 24 October 2018

©2017 Ben Stevens / i-Images

Volunteers in Norwich are needed to help with the Tesco food collection for people in need this Christmas. Photo; Ben Stevens / i-Images

©2017 Ben Stevens / i-Images

Volunteers in Norwich are needed to help with the Tesco food collection for people in need this Christmas.

Leading food charities FareShare and The Trussell Trust are looking for volunteers to help at donation points at Tesco stores from Thursday, November 29 to Saturday, December 1.

The annual collection will see customers encouraged to donate long-life food to foodbanks and community groups.

Tesco will top up customer donations by 20pc to further support the two charities in their work.

Last year 3.34m meals were collected, and since the launch in 2012, more than 49m meals have been donated to the two charities by customers.

• To volunteer or to find out more visit https://fareshare.org.uk/get-involved/tesco-food-collection or www.trusselltrust.org/get-involved/tesco-food-collection/volunteer

