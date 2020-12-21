Volunteers serve up Christmas dinner at festive party for city's homeless

Published: 12:01 PM December 21, 2020

Anon Street Team provided hot food and festive gifts to homeless and vulnerable people at a Christmas party in Norwich. - Credit: Sam Furlong

Dozens of people sleeping rough in Norwich were given a Christmas party thanks to the efforts of volunteers who organised donations.

Anon Street Team, which provides hot food and other essential items to homeless and vulnerable people year round, organised the special event outside Norwich City Hall to bring some festive cheer.

The volunteers had organised collections of donations to provide a traditional Christmas dinner.

Sam Furlong, a helper with Anon Street Team, said about 80 to 100 vulnerable and homeless people had left having had a meal.

She said: “Despite the freezing rain the team provided gifts of sweets, cakes, toiletries, socks, gloves, and the hot chocolate was most definitely the favourite drink of the night.

“The street dogs definitely got spoilt with lots of treats and toys .We were extremely grateful to the RSPCA as they kindly donated so much.”

Aspect Housing also attended to offer anyone sleeping rough a slot on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at the Cathedral Hotel in Norwich for a chance to have a shower, warm bed, hot food and even a haircut.

