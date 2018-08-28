Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Quiz

Volcano expert who went to UEA has crucial role when natural disasters strike

PUBLISHED: 11:45 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:14 20 December 2018

Dr Jonathan Stone. Pic: Jonathan Stone

Dr Jonathan Stone. Pic: Jonathan Stone

Jonathan Stone

When natural disaster strikes around the globe, it’s a former University of East Anglia expert on volcanoes who gets the call to help lead the response.

Volcanologist Dr Jonathan Stone and his team make sure aid, food, medicine, experts and supplies got through to people after disasters.

Dr Stone, 31, who did his Masters and PhD in Norwich between 2010 and 2015, is part of UK Aid’s Humanitarian Emergency Team – ready to respond to disasters at a moment’s notice.

His fascination with volcanoes began when he visited Mount St Helens in Washington state in  the USA when he was young. Fifty-seven people were killed  and hundreds of homes had  been destroyed when it erupted in 1980.

The scientist, who grew up in Liverpool, said: “For a five-year-old that made quite an impression.

Dr Jonathan Stone. Pic: Jonathan StoneDr Jonathan Stone. Pic: Jonathan Stone

“All the trees had been snapped in half and since that moment, apart from a while when I wanted to be a train driver, I thought volcanoes were the thing for me.”

But he later realised there was a bigger picture, with the terrible impact natural disasters can have on people caught up in them.

He said: “When I saw my first big eruption, I found it to be very exciting. But then, once you’ve seen a couple of big ones and see the impact on people, I’d be happy if I never saw another one.”

Earlier his year, he was deployed to Indonesia as part of the Department for International Development’s response to the devastating earthquake.

Dr Jonathan Stone. Pic: Jonathan StoneDr Jonathan Stone. Pic: Jonathan Stone

He said: “You see the suffering among people who have lost absolutely everything. We work  to make sure the experts get to those people and that the supplies and the shelters get through to them.

“You feel a sense of pride that UK Aid is contributing to meet their needs. It was exciting, in the weeks afterwards, to see shops re-opening and markets starting up again.”

As well as responding to disasters, Dr Stone also works with people living side by side with volcanoes.

In Ecuador he has worked with communities which now help scientists monitor the volcanic activity near their homes.

Dr Jonathan Stone in Montserrat. Pic: Jonathan Stone.Dr Jonathan Stone in Montserrat. Pic: Jonathan Stone.

Dr Stone has just won an award from the Geological Society for the work he did at the UEA on volcanic eruptions.

He won the Willy Aspinall Award – named after the scientist who grew up in Lowestoft – for outstanding contribution to volcano risk management.

International development secretary Penny Mordaunt said: “It is experts like Jon, who enable UK aid to help some of the world’s most vulnerable people.

“By using our world leading resources and the best of British expertise – be it relief supplies or emergency medical teams - we are able to respond effectively to any crisis across the globe.”

Etna versus Vesuvius: Using Top Trumps for eruption education

He’s an award-winning scientist, but Dr Jonathan Stone has another claim to fame – he co-created Top Trumps Volcanoes.

He helped to devise the card game during the first year of his PhD at the University of East Anglia.

He said: “It came about after we had a conversation in a pub and Professor Jenni Barclay at the UEA was very enthusiastic about it.

“We went down to London to pitch it, but they weren’t sure it would sell.

“But it’s been well received and the exciting thing is that all the proceeds go into a fund which is used for work to engage with people in areas which are vulnerable to volcanoes.”

Volcanoes are ranked based on six categories - explosivity, deadlines, devastation potential, height, unpredictability and wow factor.

But Dr Stone says: “I’ve retired from playing it now, though, as my wife has won too many times!”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing woman

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Michael Bailey: Mixing, proving, delivering – why Max is leading the Norwich City way

From left Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis, Ben Godfrey and Todd Cantwell have led the new wave of Norwich City talent breaking through from the club's Colney academy. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Volcano expert who went to UEA has crucial role when natural disasters strike

Dr Jonathan Stone. Pic: Jonathan Stone

CCTV images released after man stole power tool and threatened staff

A man who stole power tools from B&Q in Norwich became verbally abusive to staff. Photo: Norfolk police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists