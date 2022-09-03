Norwich mosque opening doors to community this weekend

Norwich Central Mosque and Islamic Community Centre will open its doors on September 4 for Visit My Mosque Day 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley/PA

A Norwich mosque will open its doors to members of the public of all backgrounds as part of an initiative to change perceptions of Islam.

Norwich Central Mosque and Islamic Community Centre in Aylsham Road is part of more than 200 mosques taking part in this year’s Visit My Mosque Day (VMM) on Sunday, September 4.

A 2018 YouGov poll found that almost 70pc of Britons hadn’t seen the inside of another faith’s place of worship, and almost 90pc hadn’t been inside a mosque.

Zara Mohammed, secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain - Credit: PA

Mosque chairman Abdul Bashir said: "VMM is our chance to showcase the diversity of British Muslim communities and talk about the vital role our mosque and Muslims locally play in society."

Secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, Zara Mohammed, said: "Mosques have been opening their doors to the wider community for decades, building friendships and breaking down barriers.

"This is an opportunity for diverse communities of all faiths and backgrounds to come together, developing trust, understanding and friendship."

See norwich-central-mosque.co.uk for further details.