Vintage clothing and vinyl charity shop reopens with new look

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:00 AM November 6, 2022
Vintage Emporium shop manager Anna and volunteer Richard Baldwin outside the Castle Street store 

Vintage Emporium shop manager Anna and volunteer Richard Baldwin outside the Castle Street store - Credit: Ben Hardy

A city centre charity shop which supports refugees has reopened with a new look after being on the brink of closure earlier this year.

Vintage Emporium in Castle Street welcomed customers back on Saturday after being closed for more than a month.

The shop sells vintage clothing, vinyl records and bags, with proceeds going to UK-based charity Refugease which provides humanitarian aid. 

Vintage Emporium retail operations manager Anu Bhujel said: "We were closed for about six weeks as the donations were not coming in and we were not making enough money to help the cause.

"We have now redesigned the shop to make it more open and inviting so people can come in and browse easily.

"Brightening up the shop with lights helps too.

Inside the newly reopened Vintage Emporium charity shop in Castle Street

Inside the newly reopened Vintage Emporium charity shop in Castle Street - Credit: Ben Hardy

"It's been very busy inside the shop. Vintage clothing is a big thing with lots of people conscious of recycling, reusing and thrifting."

Volunteer Richard Baldwin added: "A lot of people realise fast fashion is not the answer."

Vintage Emporium Norwich volunteer Richard Baldwin and shop manager Anna 

Vintage Emporium Norwich volunteer Richard Baldwin and shop manager Anna - Credit: Ben Hardy

Vintage Emporium and Refugease supports refugees in different countries and helps deliver food parcels to those in need.

The charity has also been supporting evacuations from Ukraine following the Russian invasion.  

And the Castle Street shop is helping to raise funds to build an education centre in Jordan which will teach English to local children. 

Vintage Emporium sells vinyls and clothing for charity  

Vintage Emporium sells vinyl records and clothing for charity - Credit: Ben Hardy

This will cost around £3,000 per month according to Miss Bhujel. 

"Hopefully one day all of that money will fund the school from this shop in Norwich," the retail operations manager added.

There are a total of six Vintage Emporium Refugease shops across the country - three of which are clothing and three furniture stores. 

Norwich shop manager Anna, who did not wish to reveal her surname, said: "It's been a fantastic first morning back. There has been a lovely response and feedback.

"One lady told me she was more bothered about the cause than anything else.

"We have got a lot more space in here now."

Vintage Emporium shop manager Anna 

Vintage Emporium shop manager Anna - Credit: Ben Hardy

The Castle Street shop is open from 10am to 5.30pm Thursday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Visit refugease.org for more information on the charity.

