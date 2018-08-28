Village pub’s family fun day raises £1,700 for EACH

Graham Hooker, his daughter Aaliyah, 11, and partner Sarah Jones, organised a family fun day at Thorpe Marriot’s The Otter, raising £1,700 for EACH. Picture: EACH Archant

A Norfolk Pub has raised £1,700 for the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ nook appeal.

Graham Hooker, with his partner, Sarah Jones and daughter Aaliyah, raised the money by organising a family fun day at The Otter in Thorpe Marriot.

The event was held in memory of Mr Hooker’s son, Benni, who received care from EACH in 2016 before he died aged just two months.

Featuring children’s activities, a BBQ, rodeo bull, tombola and auction, there was also live music, with DJs playing for free so all the money raised from the day could go straight to charity.

Tim Jenkins, EACH Norfolk community fundraiser, said: “The support of community organisations all across Norfolk never ceases to amaze. A big thank you to Graham, Aaliyah and Sarah for choosing us to benefit from their very special event.”

The nook appeal is EACH’s bid to raise £10m in order to build a new purpose built children’s hospice in Norfolk.