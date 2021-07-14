Residents to have say on next use of former pub

Published: 4:25 PM July 14, 2021

Members of Sprowston Town Council outside the newly purchased former Viking pub on Tills Road in Sprowston - Credit: Submitted

Consultation will soon go out to Sprowston residents to have their say on the future use of a former pub.

Multiple options are still being considered for the former Viking Pub and Royal Bengal Indian restaurant on Tills Road, which has recently been bought by the town council.

The council unanimously agreed to buy the site during its meeting on May 26.

Town clerk Guy Ranaweera said the building, which has been vacant for two years, was still expected to be mainly community use with meeting rooms and an activity space to hire.

The former Viking Pub on Tills Road. Photo: Liz Reynolds - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

But he said "a number of plans are currently being worked up" with the best forming the basis of a local consultation.

The council expects the consultation will go live within the next few months, and will be published in the local authority's Sprowston Matters newsletter.

John Ward, town mayor, district and county councillor for Sprowston, said: "We have asked continually for more facilities on that side of Sprowston and everyone I have spoken to is very pleased we have purchased that building, and were worried about what may have happened otherwise.

"It went through the full council and all the parties and everybody was 100pc in favour. There was instant support."

Town council papers for Wednesday's full council meeting state the town clerk accepted a quotation from DCK Accounting Solutions for VAT Consultancy at a total cost of £1,368.80 plus VAT.

It adds: "The town clerk reported that if a public works loan was to be considered by council for the redevelopment of the former Viking Public House a community consultation was mandatory."

Mr Ward said the consultation would address the future use of the building rather than the finances which had already been agreed.

On the timescale of the building being brought back to use, he added: "It is not known yet but it will probably be a couple of years. If you think back to the Diamond Centre that went though very smoothly."